Yoon to Make State Visit to US in Late April

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to make a state visit to the United States in late April, the first such visit by a South Korean president in 12 years. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the leaders from the two countries will discuss a range of issues, from extended U.S. deterrence and cooperation in economic security to cutting-edge technology and people-to-people exchanges.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The White House announced on Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, will make a state visit to the United States on April 26.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the visit, which will include a state dinner, celebrates the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and that Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight the importance and strength of the alliance and unwavering U.S. commitment to its ally.South Korea's presidential office, for its part, confirmed that the state visit in late April, the third meeting between Yoon and Biden, will include summit talks and a state dinner.Kim Eun-hye, the senior presidential secretary for public relations, said the two leaders will seek to enhance cooperation on their combined defense posture, extended deterrence, cutting-edge technology, economic security, culture and people-to-people exchanges.The top office is also reportedly in talks on a possible address by President Yoon to the U.S. Congress during his trip.National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han, who is in Washington to fine-tune details of the visit, told South Korean correspondents that the allies will actively seek ways to further reinforce their nuclear deterrence execution against North Korea's evolving threats.The chief security aide said other key agenda items will include economic security cooperation centered around the establishment of stable supply chains, as well as mitigating uncertainties faced by South Korean businesses in the U.S. market due to Washington's industrial policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.