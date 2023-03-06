Trade Minister Heads to US to Relay S. Korean Concerns over CHIPS Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun departed for the United States on Wednesday for talks on the U.S. CHIPS Act amid growing concerns over its impact on South Korean chipmakers.Prior to departing from Incheon International Airport, Ahn told reporters that he plans to seek ways to mitigate concerns that the state subsidy portion of the act does not comply with global standards and may result in an obstruction to stable supply chains.During his three-day trip, Ahn will meet with senior officials of the Biden administration to address uncertainties that South Korean firms are facing due to the subsidy requirements as well as a possible infringement on their management and technological rights.The Chips and Science Act, which took effect last August, calls for subsidies of 52-point-seven billion dollars and 25 percent in tax incentives for foreign semiconductor manufacturers that set up factories in the U.S.However, companies receiving subsidies are required to share excess profits with the federal government as well as submit data on their cash flows and profitability, which sparked concerns over the potential for information leaks on key technologies and management.Washington is also expected to announce "guardrails" that prohibit companies receiving subsidies from making facility investments in China's chip industry for a decade.