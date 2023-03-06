Menu Content

Third Emergency Relief Team to be Dispatched to Quake-Hit Türkiye

Written: 2023-03-08 12:08:41Updated: 2023-03-08 14:56:07

Third Emergency Relief Team to be Dispatched to Quake-Hit Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

A third emergency relief team is expected to be dispatched to quake-ravaged Türkiye soon to assist with the establishment of a temporary residential complex for displaced victims.

At a session of a joint government-civilian overseas relief council on Wednesday, foreign minister Park Jin expressed hope that the new team's mission to provide a sustainable base will give the displaced the courage to carry on with their daily lives.

The minister said the successful linkage of humanitarian aid and development in a disaster-struck region was only made possible due to the Yoon Suk Yeol government's resolve to become a global leader as well as active cooperation from civic groups and the public.

He also took note of various relief efforts from the private sector, saying the government-civilian partnership will help double the impact of South Korea's support and increase its sustainability.

The third South Korean team will take on a new objective after the two previous relief teams participated in the search for survivors and deliveries of relief items, respectively.
