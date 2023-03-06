Manager of S. Korea's WBC Team Vows to Reach Semifinals in Miami

Photo : YONHAP News

The manager of South Korea’s team for the 2023 World Baseball Classic(WBC), Lee Kang-chul, has vowed to lead the squad to the semifinals in Miami, Florida.Lee made the remark in a press conference on Wednesday a day ahead of Team Korea’s game against Australia in the Pool B opener in Tokyo, praising the players’ preparations and adding that “the die has been cast” and the goal is to make it to Miami.The manager said he is not placing too much importance on South Korea’s eight consecutive victories over Australia considering that Team Korea has not fared well in international competitions in the past two years, but vowed to do his best to get a good result for the fans.Consisting of South Korea, Japan, Australia, China and the Czech Republic, Pool B is one of four pools of the 2023 WBC, with its games scheduled between Thursday and next Monday in Tokyo.South Korea's second game will be against Japan on Friday.The top two teams from each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting from next Wednesday. Tokyo will host two of the quarterfinals, while the remaining two quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final will all be held in Miami.