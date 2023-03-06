Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Report: Womens’ Income Came to Less than 65% of Mens’ in 2022

Written: 2023-03-08 14:51:24Updated: 2023-03-08 15:59:11

Report: Womens’ Income Came to Less than 65% of Mens’ in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the average income of working women was only 65 percent of earnings by men last year.

According to a report released on Wednesday by the labor research institute within the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, working women earned a monthly average of two-point-two million won, or around one-thousand-664 U.S. dollars, in 2022, 64-point-nine percent of the average for men.

More than 29 percent of all female workers were low-paid, earning less than one-point-66 million won per month. Of women in their 70s or older, 94 percent were in this low-wage bracket, while the designation applied to 81 percent of wage-earning teens.

The report also found that the number of continuous years of service for women reached four-point-81 years on average, two-point-11 years shorter than men.

It said that employment instability among women is higher given that the percentage of women who are non-regular workers or work only part-time is much higher than that of men.

The report stressed the need to swiftly lessen gender gaps in employment and wages by introducing the so-called “gender labor disclosure system” requiring companies to disclose the ratio of men to women in key categories, including recruitment, work and retirement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >