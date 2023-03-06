Report: Womens’ Income Came to Less than 65% of Mens’ in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the average income of working women was only 65 percent of earnings by men last year.According to a report released on Wednesday by the labor research institute within the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, working women earned a monthly average of two-point-two million won, or around one-thousand-664 U.S. dollars, in 2022, 64-point-nine percent of the average for men.More than 29 percent of all female workers were low-paid, earning less than one-point-66 million won per month. Of women in their 70s or older, 94 percent were in this low-wage bracket, while the designation applied to 81 percent of wage-earning teens.The report also found that the number of continuous years of service for women reached four-point-81 years on average, two-point-11 years shorter than men.It said that employment instability among women is higher given that the percentage of women who are non-regular workers or work only part-time is much higher than that of men.The report stressed the need to swiftly lessen gender gaps in employment and wages by introducing the so-called “gender labor disclosure system” requiring companies to disclose the ratio of men to women in key categories, including recruitment, work and retirement.