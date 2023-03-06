Seoul to Build World's Second Largest Ferris Wheel

Photo : YONHAP News

The world's second-largest Ferris wheel will be built in Seoul.The city government said on Wednesday that it decided to build the structure, called “the Seoul Ring,” at an ecological park in Sangam, Mapo District based on a review held since October that considered various factors, including accessibility and the scenic view.With a diameter of 180 meters, the Seoul Ring will have a hollow center, different from other Ferris wheels that have spokes, and run on renewable energy.City officials also explained that Sangam Haneul Park or “Sky Park,” once a landfill, was selected to signify the hope of reconciliation and unification with its proximity to North Korea relative to the rest of the city, while also suitable to realize the city's environmental policies.Set to be the second-largest Ferris wheel in the world after Ain Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and the largest without spokes, the Seoul Ring will be able to accommodate up to eleven-thousand-800 passengers per day for an estimated three-point-five million visitors a year.The 400 billion-won project will break ground in June 2025 with the target completion date set for December 2027.