New Nat'l Football Team Manager Klinsmann Arrives in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Jurgen Klinsmann, the new head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, arrived in the country on Wednesday.Upon arriving at Incheon International Airport in the morning, Klinsmann said he was very proud and honored to have been given the chance to manage the South Korean national team and will prepare to continue the success of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.The German football legend stated that his goal is for the national team to win the Asian Cup next year, citing past victories against Portugal at the Qatar World Cup and Germany at the 2018 Russia World Cup as proof of the team’s strength.Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup as a player with West Germany, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Korea Football Association to manage Team Korea through the 2026 World Cup in North America.He will hold his first press conference on Thursday, with plans to attend a K League One match on Sunday between FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium to check up on domestic players.He will debut as the head coach on March 24, when the national team plays Colombia in a friendly in the southeastern city of Ulsan, with a second friendly match against Uruguay scheduled for March 28 in Seoul.