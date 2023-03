Photo : YONHAP News

The military will create a drone operations command as early as July to better respond to North Korean drone incursions.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday that the drone command will be launched in the second half of the year and other details, such as the location, are still undetermined.The JCS said it is working on a comprehensive plan on the new unit's operational concept, command structure, organization and combat power by analyzing drone operation cases of various countries.Ongoing preparations are led by Army Aviation commander Lee Bo-hyeong.Designed to be capable of multipurpose missions including surveillance and electronic warfare, the drone command is one of many measures the military unveiled in January following North Korea's drone infiltration in December.