Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked the Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy to draw up bold and definitive measures to combat the country's low birth rate that can be felt by the general public.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Wednesday, the president made the call after being briefed on the committee's direction of operation from its vice chief, Kim Young-mi.Yoon is soon expected to convene the committee to discuss ways to tackle the chronic issues of a low birthrate and an aging society.South Korea's total fertility rate last year was a record low of zero-point-78, beating its own record to post the lowest rate among the member states of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation.