Security Adviser: Allies to Discuss Stronger Deterrence in State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said on Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. will provide an opportunity to strengthen extended deterrence against North Korean nuclear threats.Speaking to correspondents at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, Kim said the two sides have agreed to actively explore ways to enhance the implementation of the bilateral alliance's extended deterrence on the occasion of President Yoon's state visit.He said that during the visit, the two sides will focus on ways to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula in the face of evolving nuclear and missile threats from Pyongyang.The security chief said the U.S. hopes President Yoon's visit will be an opportunity to reaffirm its steadfast extended deterrence commitment and a chance to instill confidence among the South Korean public in Washington's security commitment as proven by ongoing joint drills and U.S. asset deployments.Kim said the two sides also agreed to closely communicate and take necessary measures to minimize uncertainty or disadvantage faced by South Korean firms in the process of implementing U.S. industrial policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act.