Remaining COVID-19 Entry Rules for Arrivals from China to be Lifted

Starting this weekend, the government will lift pre-entry COVID-19 testing and the mandatory “Q-Code” pre-entry quarantine information system for travelers from China from this weekend.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday decided to lift the remaining quarantine regulations for entries from China as well as Hong Kong and Macau.Authorities said the decision was made in light of the stable virus situation in China that has existed for over a month since the Lunar New Year holiday, adding that no concerning new variant has emerged from genetic analyses.According to the World Health Organization, there were 77-thousand new cases in China during the fourth week of February, significantly lower than the 40-point-48 million cases posted in the fourth week of December.The positivity rate from the last three days of post-entry testing for travelers from China between February 26 and 28 stood at zero-point-seven percent.