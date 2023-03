Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party will set up a committee to address what it calls "humiliating diplomacy" with Japan, referring to the government's plan to compensate wartime forced labor victims without involving the accused Japanese firms.Speaking to reporters after the DP's Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, party spokesperson An Ho-young made the announcement saying the committee will be led by four-term lawmaker Kim Sang-hee.The party leadership including chairman Lee Jae-myung are also reportedly planning to attend a protest rally at Seoul Plaza on Saturday organized by civic groups and forced labor victims.The spokesperson said there has been discussion about the leadership's participation in the event and chairman Lee is likely to take part.