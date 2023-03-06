Kim Gi-hyeon Elected PPP's New Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was elected the new chairman of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Wednesday.In the national convention held at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang, the PPP announced that Kim was selected as the new chair, receiving some 244-thousand votes or 52-point-nine percent of votes.The new leader was elected only by a vote of party members, who cast ballots through either mobile or voiced-based automatic response systems.Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo came in second with 23-point-four percent, followed by Rep. Chun Ha-ram with 15 percent and Rep. Hwang Kyo-ahn with eight-point-seven percent.Kim, a four-term lawmaker and former Ulsan mayor, will now lead the ruling party through next year's general elections.The new chair, widely considered President Yoon Suk Yeol's favorite, is expected to help move Yoon's agenda forward.The party also elected five members for its Supreme Council -- former lawmaker Kim Jae-won, former presidential campaign spokesperson Kim Byung-min, Reps. Cho Su-jin and Tae Yong-ho. Jang Ye-chan was elected to a seat allotted for younger politicians aged under 45.