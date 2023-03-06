KBS Poll: Yoon's Disapproval Rating at 55.9%

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS poll has found that more than 55 percent of respondents disapprove the management of state affairs by President Yoon Suk Yeol.KBS recently commissioned the poll as Yoon will mark his first anniversary on Thursday since winning the presidential election.In the poll conducted on one-thousand adults from Sunday to Tuesday, 55-point-nine percent of respondents said Yoon is "doing a poor job," while 40-point-four percent said otherwise.The positive assessment of Yoon's performance surpassed 40 percent for the first time in KBS polls.As reasons for the negative assessment, 26-point-nine percent cited lack of measures on economy and people's livelihoods, while 23-point-six percent named biased personnel appointments.Asked if Yoon will manage state affairs well in the future, 52-point-six percent said he won't, while 44-point-two percent said otherwise.The poll conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.