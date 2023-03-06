Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS poll has found that more than 50 percent of people said it was "wrong" that the parliament voted down a motion to arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung.KBS recently commissioned the poll as President Yoon Suk Yeol will mark his first anniversary on Thursday since winning the presidential election.In the poll conducted on one-thousand adults from Sunday to Tuesday, 52-point-one percent of respondents said that the parliament's rejection of the motion was a "wrong decision," while 39-point-three percent said otherwise.Regarding the prosecution's investigation into the DP chair, 53-point-nine percent said it's proper investigation into crimes, while 40-point-seven percent said it's a probe for political retaliation.Asked if Lee should step down, 53-point-eight percent said he should, while 40-point-seven percent said there is no need to resign.The poll conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.