Firefighters Battling Wildfire in Hapcheon

Firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that broke out in the southeastern county of Hapcheon on Wednesday afternoon.



The Korea Forest Service(KFS) said the fire was first reported in the Yongju area in Hapcheon County in South Gyeongsang Province at around 1:59 p.m. and continued to spread.



The KFS issued a Level 3 wildfire warning at 5:30 p.m., the second highest level of the four-notch system.



The fire is estimated to have burned down more than 100 hectares, prompting evacuation of some 120 local residents.



Authorities mobilized nearly 480 firefighters and 33 helicopters to extinguish the spreading flames.