Photo : YONHAP News

The wildfire in the southern county of Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang Province is burning for a second day, with a Level Three wildfire warning in place.The Korea Forest Service said that as of 6 a.m. Thursday, 92 percent of the fire had been put out, with the affected forest estimated at 163 hectares.The blaze started on a hill in Hapcheon at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.Authorities are reportedly trying to put out the main fire, mobilizing more than 13-hundred firefighters and 35 helicopters.Expecting that the main fire will be put out before 9 a.m., authorities plan to investigate the exact cause as soon as it is extinguished. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.