US Intelligence Chief: Kim Jong-un Believes Nukes Guarantee Power

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a U.S. intelligence agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sees nuclear weapons as a crucial means to guarantee his power as he believes the world will eventually accept the North as a nuclear state.Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines reported on the findings of the “2023 Annual Threat Assessment” released the same day.[Sound bite: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines]“North Korea similarly remains a proliferation concern as it continues its efforts to steadily expand and enhance its nuclear and conventional capabilities targeting the United States and our allies, periodically using aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions to reshape the regional security environment in its favor, and to reinforce its status as a de facto nuclear power.”Haines reiterated the findings from the report assessing that the North’s leader is continuing efforts to further develop his country’s nuclear and conventional weapons capabilities and will sporadically utilize provocations as leverage to maintain influence on the regional situation.The report by Haines’ office also said that Kim remains strongly committed to expanding the country’s nuclear arsenal and maintaining nuclear weapons as a centerpiece of his national security structure, with no intention of abandoning his nuclear ambitions.The report noted that North Korea is likely preparing to test a nuclear device to further its stated military modernization goals to facilitate “tactical nuclear operations.”