S. Korea, US Discuss Countering N. Korea’s Illicit Cyber Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held working-level talks on Tuesday to discuss ways to counter North Korea's illicit cyber activities.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, the two nations agreed to enhance joint investigations and impose additional sanctions as the North diversifies its methods of cryptocurrency theft.In the meeting in Washington, the two sides reportedly discussed various response measures to counter the regime's cyber threats, including an expansion of private-public sector cooperation and the issuance of joint advisories on the North's cyber threats.South Korea and the U.S. reportedly assessed that they have made considerable progress with multiple cryptocurrency heist cases by freezing and seizing assets stolen by North Korean actors.The ministry said the allies agreed that joint efforts have raised global awareness of the North’s illegal cyber activities and sent a clear warning to the regime, noting the issuance of a joint advisory on ransomware attacks and Seoul’s independent sanctions announced last month.