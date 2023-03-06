Trade Minister Arrives in US for Talks on CHIPS Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun said on Wednesday that he will try to minimize the damage suffered by South Korean companies as a result of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act.The minister issued the position to reporters at Dulles International Airport after arriving in the U.S. for a three-day visit.Ahn said that the governments of South Korea, the U.S. and their industrial sectors have been working together to build a semiconductor supply chain.The minister said, however, that there are now concerns that the CHIPS Act may require too much information from foreign firms or impose excessive restrictions on operations in China in exchange for U.S. government subsidies.He said that these aspects may cause serious problems depending on how they are implemented in the future, but added that he will do his best to explain the situation for South Korean companies as much as possible and create measures to address the concerns.