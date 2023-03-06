Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Trade Minister Arrives in US for Talks on CHIPS Act

Written: 2023-03-09 09:02:12Updated: 2023-03-09 10:53:41

Trade Minister Arrives in US for Talks on CHIPS Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun said on Wednesday that he will try to minimize the damage suffered by South Korean companies as a result of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act.

The minister issued the position to reporters at Dulles International Airport after arriving in the U.S. for a three-day visit.

Ahn said that the governments of South Korea, the U.S. and their industrial sectors have been working together to build a semiconductor supply chain.

The minister said, however, that there are now concerns that the CHIPS Act may require too much information from foreign firms or impose excessive restrictions on operations in China in exchange for U.S. government subsidies.

He said that these aspects may cause serious problems depending on how they are implemented in the future, but added that he will do his best to explain the situation for South Korean companies as much as possible and create measures to address the concerns.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >