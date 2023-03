Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed that it approved an export license last year allowing Poland to provide Ukraine with Krab howitzers, which use South Korean components.Reuters published a report on Wednesday quoting an official from South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) as saying that the agency reviewed and approved the transfer of the howitzer's South Korean-made chassis.The quote is the first reported confirmation that South Korea indirectly provided weapons components to Ukraine.Seoul's defense ministry explained that the Krab howitzers are produced in Poland with components from several countries including South Korea, Britain and Germany, stressing South Korea did not transfer the complete weapons system.The ministry also reaffirmed that there is no change in the government's stance against transferring lethal weapons to Ukraine.