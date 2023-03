Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based website that monitors North Korea has assessed that mining operations appear to have resumed recently at three mines in North Korea's Pyongsan Uranium Mines.In an article posted on its website on Tuesday citing commercial satellite imagery of the area, 38 North said that operations at the main uranium mine, one of five in the area, continue.The article added that since 2020, new activity has been observed at three other mines in this area that had appeared to be inactive since 2003, while the last one seems to have been mined out.It also said that the Uranium Ore Concentration Plant, which is used to produce uranium concentrate, is still active, citing continuous movement of railcars within the plant complex and a growing amount of discarded liquid sludge.