Foreigners Continue Net Buying of S. Korean Shares

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreigners continued their net buying of South Korean stocks in February, marking the fifth consecutive month of net purchases.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday, foreigners bought a net one-point-17 trillion won-worth of stocks listed on the main bourse, the KOSPI, and the secondary KOSDAQ last month.The purchases came to a net 535 billion won-worth of shares on the KOSPI and 634 billion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ.They continued to buy more shares than they sold for the fifth straight month since October, though the amount of net buying sharply decreased from six-point-one trillion won in January.As of the end of February, foreigners owned 635-point-one trillion won worth of local shares, which accounted for 26-point-seven percent of the total market capitalization.Meanwhile, foreigner investors' bond holdings in the local market dropped by 600 billion won on-month to 221-point-four trillion won, representing nine-point-two percent of total listed bonds.