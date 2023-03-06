DNI: Kim Jong-un Set to Reinforce De Facto Nuclear Power Status

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said North Korea likely is preparing to test a nuclear device to further its stated military modernization goals to facilitate “tactical nuclear operations.” She unveiled her agency’s assessment that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apparently has no intention of giving up his nuclear program.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The U.S. intelligence chief said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un views his nuclear weapons as the ultimate guarantor of his power with the belief that the world will eventually accept the North as a nuclear state.At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines presented the findings of the “2023 Annual Threat Assessment.”[Sound bite: US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines] 28:05“North Korea similarly remains a proliferation concern as it continues its efforts to steadily expand and enhance its nuclear and conventional capabilities targeting the United States and our allies, periodically using aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions to reshape the regional security environment in its favor, and to reinforce its status as a de facto nuclear power.”The latest DNI report says that Kim remains strongly committed to expanding the country’s nuclear weapons program as a centerpiece of his national security structure, with no intention of abandoning his nuclear arsenal.The report noted that North Korea likely is preparing to test a nuclear device to further its military modernization goals to facilitate “tactical nuclear operations.”While addressing the global challenges the U.S. faces, ranging from China and Russia to Iran and North Korea, the U.S. spy chief expected that Chinese President Xi Jinping will press Taiwan on unification, undercut U.S. influence and drive wedges between Washington and its partners.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.