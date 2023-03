Photo : YONHAP News

The main blaze of the wildfire affecting the southern county of Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang Province since Wednesday has been put out.The Korea Forest Service said made the announcement on Thursday, adding that over 200 residents who were evacuated to makeshift shelters will be sent home.With a Level Three wildfire warning issued, more than 13-hundred firefighters and 35 helicopters have been mobilized to contain the fire, which scorched a total of 163 hectares of forest.The blaze started on a hill in Hapcheon at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause, with speculation that it was caused by an arsonist. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.