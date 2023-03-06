Gov't Seeks to Lift Mask Mandate for Public Transportation

Photo : KBS News

The government is seeking to lift the mask mandate currently in place for public transportation.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Thursday that the agency, together with experts, reviewed an end to the mandate in consideration of the quarantine trend following the first phase of an expanded easing of the rule that took effect on January 30.The mandate was lifted for most locations nationwide except for high-risk facilities, hospitals and on public transportation.Earlier, the government sought opinions from the nation's infectious disease advisory committee on the acceptability of suspending the mandate on public transit considering the current pandemic situation.A majority of committee members reportedly gave a positive response, setting up the government to make a final decision and make an announcement as soon as next week.