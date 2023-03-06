Pres. Yoon Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony for Shaheen Project

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a seven-billion-dollar project to build a steam cracker for a petrochemical business in Ulsan.In a congratulatory address, Yoon said the Shaheen Project has taken its first step, describing it as a key outcome of economic diplomacy between South Korea and Saudi Arabia that brings together Saudi Aramco subsidiary S-Oil and three local builders.The president said the plan will not only contribute to creating jobs and revitalizing local economies but will also further solidify cooperative ties between South Korea and Saudi Arabia.The largest investment project ever for a single industry, the Shaheen Project was finalized when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited South Korea last November and signed 26 memoranda of understanding worth tens of trillions of won, or some 29 billion U.S. dollars.Also on Thursday, Yoon vowed to give his best effort to create the most optimal environment for foreign firms to smoothly run businesses in South Korea, saying he will boldly improve regulations that are not up to par with global standards.He made the promise as he cited a new record in foreign direct investment toward South Korean companies, surpassing 30 billion dollars for the first time in 2022.