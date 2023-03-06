DP Tables Special Counsel Probe Motion on Claims against First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday tabled a motion for a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in a stock manipulation case and corporate financing for her former cultural content firm.Allegations that the first lady falsified her education and work experience, which were included in the version of the bill the DP added to its party platform last year, were omitted.The DP is believed to have reflected parts of the minor Justice Party's proposal on the schedule and method of the special counsel probe in a bid to secure the minor party's cooperation in fast-tracking the bill through parliament.At a party policy meeting, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun urged the Justice Party to actively join the push for the investigation, saying a further delay would only allow the prosecution more time to absolve Kim of responsibility.The DP also specified that the special prosecutor must be recommended by a negotiation body the president is not a member of, an apparent attempt to give itself the exclusive right for recommendation.Earlier this month, prosecutors cleared the first lady of graft suspicions involving three art exhibitions hosted by her former company, Covana Contents, while the use of her bank accounts in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case has not been directly linked to her.