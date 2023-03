Photo : KBS News

Newly-elected ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon said the future of Seoul-Tokyo relations should be freshly written for future generations.At a Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, Kim said that although the past cannot be changed, the future can, referring to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's recently announced forced labor compensation plan.Acknowledging that Japan's apology and remorse for its colonial-era atrocities have been insufficient, the party chief said that South Korea nonetheless should have a global perspective as a leading economy.He then criticized the main opposition Democratic Party for only looking out for its own partisan interests by standing in opposition to the plan.