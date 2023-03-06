Menu Content

Greenpeace Urges Nat’l Assembly to Better Respond to Climate Crisis

Written: 2023-03-09 15:08:23Updated: 2023-03-09 15:16:52

Photo : YONHAP News

International environment organization Greenpeace has urged South Korean lawmakers to rise above politics and respond to the climate crisis.

At a press conference in front of the National Assembly on Thursday, a representative of Greenpeace said only nine out of the 110 bills related to the climate crisis that were proposed last year were passed.

The agency emphasized the necessity of laying the foundation to respond to climate change through laws and asked the National Assembly to actively engage in legislative activities that transcend politics to address the crisis.

By standing committee, the Environment and Labor Committee proposed the most bills at 27, followed by the energy committee and the agriculture committee.

By party, the main opposition Democratic Party proposed 70 related bills, followed by 31 from the ruling People Power Party and seven from the minor opposition Justice Party.
