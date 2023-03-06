Menu Content

VOA: Minister Calls Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Ban 'Absolutely Unjust'

Written: 2023-03-09 15:20:27Updated: 2023-03-09 15:25:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se has spoken out against what he called an "absolutely unjust law” banning anti-Pyongyang leaflets that was introduced during the Moon Jae-in administration.

Speaking to Voice of America(VOA) on Thursday, Kwon said any clause that legally prohibits information that could be helpful to the North Korean people's right to know is problematic.

The minister strongly agreed with the view that it is important to disseminate outside information to the people in the North to instigate change within the regime.

Kwon said his ministry has submitted a written opinion that the ban is unconstitutional, and he plans to take steps to abolish it when possible, which he believed would be when the force that opposes the law becomes the majority party in parliament.

An official from the ministry told reporters that Kwon was neither supporting nor opposing leaflet activity, but merely asserting that it is undesirable to legally regulate it.

Under the existing law, those caught engaging in leaflet activity could face up to three years in prison or 30 million won in fines.
