PPP Elects Kim Gi-hyeon as New Leader

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was elected the new chairman of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Wednesday.In the national convention held at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang, the PPP announced that Kim, widely considered President Yoon Suk Yeol's favorite, was selected as the new chair after securing 52-point-nine percent of the votes.Upon being named the winner, the four-term lawmaker and the former Ulsan mayor vowed to put forth his best effort to ensure that his party and the Yoon government succeed and to lead the PPP to victory in next year’s parliamentary elections.The convention also featured votes on other leadership roles, packing the Supreme Council with pro-Yoon figures, including former lawmaker Kim Jae-won, former presidential campaign spokesperson Kim Byung-min, and Reps. Cho Su-jin and Tae Yong-ho. Ja​ng Ye-chan was elected to a seat allotted for younger politicians aged under 45.With Kim’s​ election, the PPP ceased the operation of its emergency leadership committee after eight months and will begin preparations for next year’s elections.The main opposition Democratic Party said that with Kim’s election, the party democracy of the PPP has died completely, while the minor Justice Party expressed hope that Kim will be a party chair who share his views sincerely with the president.