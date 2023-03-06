S. Korea Appeals Ruling on Vietnam War Massacre Compensation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has appealed a local court ruling that ordered Seoul to pay compensation to a victim of a civilian massacre by South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War.The government submitted the petition to the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.Last month, the court ordered Seoul to pay Nguyen Thi Thanh, a Vietnamese survivor of the Phong Nhi and Phong Nhat massacre, around 30 million won in compensation and additional costs for the delay in a damages suit filed by the plaintiff in 2020.Nguyen claimed to have suffered a serious injury to her abdomen from shots fired by South Korean Marines during the massacre on February 12, 1968 that claimed the lives of around 70 villagers, including five members of her family. She was eight-years-old at the time.Seoul, for its part, argues that Nguyen's claims of damage have not been substantiated and that acts of violence were justified during the conflict in the context of guerilla warfare.