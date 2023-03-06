N. Korea Condemns Comments by S. Korean Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has slammed South Korean foreign minister Park Jin's remarks in a recent interview with CNN where he said the regime must be pressed to return to talks.The North's propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri published a commentary on Thursday under the title "The pitiful sleepwalkers of the 21st century" in which they condemned Park's remarks as "flattering the U.S. by saying they are the only ones who can protect them and begging for help to pressure the regime."It emphasized that while the North has faced pressure for decades by opposing powers including the U.S., it only has pushed the will of the regime to strengthen its national power.On February 22, in an exclusive interview with CNN, Park said the allies need to closely coordinate so that North Korea has no choice but to come back to the negotiating table and added that the U.S. extended deterrence was the only way to protect the country from the North's aggression.