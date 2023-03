Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan later this month for a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The presidential office released a statement saying that Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will embark on a two-day visit on March 16.The top office said it is coordinating with Tokyo to fine tune a detailed itinerary and expressed hope that the visit will reinvigorate relations between the neighboring nations.The announcement of Yoon’s visit comes after the government said earlier this week that it plans to compensate wartime forced labor victims through a domestic foundation without contributions from the defendant Japanese firms. The plaintiffs slammed the government’s decision, while the opposition blasted it as "humiliating diplomacy."