KMA: Temperatures Heavily Fluctuated Past Winter Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures have widely fluctuated during the past winter, according to the state weather agency.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Thursday that the December to February data showed the mercury averaging at minus one-point-four degrees Celsius nationwide in December, eleven degrees lower than in November.Last November, temperatures averaged at nine-point-six degrees, the fourth highest for the month since 1973. The average mercury for December, however, was the fourth lowest for the month on record.The KMA said the unusually warm weather in November was due to the warmer -than-average climate pushing in from inEurasia, which brought on a migratory anticyclone. The cold snap in December on the other hand was due to cold air pressing in from the Arctic.Meanwhile, the average temperature on January 13 was nine-point-six degrees, compared to minus ten-point-two degrees on January 25, with the daily average gap in the month reaching a record 19-point-eight degrees.