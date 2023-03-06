Menu Content

PM Han Pledges Customized Support for People with Disabilities

Written: 2023-03-09 17:01:27Updated: 2023-03-09 19:03:19

PM Han Pledges Customized Support for People with Disabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged to provide customized government support for people with disabilities in a bid to promote their well-being in every aspect of life.

The government held a meeting on policy for citizens with disabilities on Thursday and confirmed a five-year comprehensive policy plan as well as a pilot budget system for individuals.

The budget system allows those qualified to choose the services they need within a given amount instead of receiving fixed services and stipends depending on their health status and income.

The comprehensive plan lays out 30 key tasks with the goal of resolving social exclusion for the people with disabilities and improving their quality of life by including the establishment of 24-hour care service by next June for people with severe developmental disabilities.

The budget required for the next five years is estimated to be approximately 31-point-three trillion won, or over 23-point-six billion U.S. dollars.
