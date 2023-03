Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will be held on April 26 right after an official welcome ceremony.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye made the remarks in a press briefing on Thursday, releasing an update on Yoon's planned state visit to the United States.A state dinner is also slated for the same day.The next day, President Yoon will reportedly attend a luncheon hosted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.