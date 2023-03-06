Yoon to Visit Japan Next Week for Summit with Kishida

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan next week for a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The presidential office released a statement saying that Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will embark on a two-day visit on March 16.The top office said it is coordinating with Tokyo to fine tune a detailed itinerary and expressed hope that the visit will reinvigorate relations between the neighboring nations.It will be the first such standalone trip to Japan since former President Lee Myung-bak’s tour in December 2011. Former President Moon Jae-in visited Osaka in June 2019 to attend a G20 summit.The trip will likely include events to kindle friendship involving First Lady Kim and her Japanese counterpart Yuko Kishida.Their first meeting in four months since the summit in November last year in Cambodia, Yoon and Kishida will likely discuss Japan's export curbs against South Korea and a bilateral security agreement.The top office said that the upcoming visit will resume exchanges between the leaders of the two nations, which have been in limbo for some 12 years, and serve as an important milestone in the improvement of bilateral relations.The presidential office hoped that in order for the two countries to overcome the tragic history of the past and move forward into the future, the two nations will expand cooperation in various fields of security, economy, society and promote people-to-people exchanges.The announcement of Yoon’s visit comes after the government said earlier this week that it plans to compensate wartime forced labor victims through a domestic foundation without contributions from the defendant Japanese firms in a court ruling. The plaintiffs slammed the government’s decision, while the opposition blasted it as "humiliating diplomacy."