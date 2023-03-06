Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Poland to Hold Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland will hold talks next week to discuss various interests including the regional issues.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing on Thursday that minister Park Jin will meet with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau next Tuesday in Seoul.In the meeting, the two sides will reportedly exchange opinions on various issues of mutual concern, including bilateral relations, cooperation in the international stage and the regional situation.Lim said that the meeting will likely provide an opportunity to further strengthen the two country's strategic partnership established in 2013.The Polish diplomat is slated to visit Seoul from next Monday to Wednesday.Meanwhile, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said on Thursday that discussions are under way on building a South Korean ammunition plant in the east European country.Poland, which signed major deals last year to import South Korean weapons, reportedly asked the Seoul government and a South Korean ammunition manufacturer to build an ammunition plant in the country.The European nation is also reportedly seeking cooperation with South Korea in its Infantry Fighting Vehicle procurement project.