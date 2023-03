Photo : KBS News

Seoul City has unveiled plans to innovate infrastructure and develop cultural and leisure facilities along the Han River.In a press conference at the City Hall on Thursday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon released the Great Han River project, an upgraded version of the Han River Renaissance project he pursued in 2007.Under the new project, the city plans to push for 55 specific tasks.The city government will first ease urban planning regulations to increase usage of the river, by relaxing height limits for apartments and other regulations.New facilities will be built the central Yeouido area, including a second Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and a cultural yard.The city will also build new marinas as hubs for various water sports, and lay down new pedestrian passageways over the river or or expand existing ones.