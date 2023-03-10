DP Chair's Former Aide Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have launched an investigation into the apparent suicide of a former chief of staff of the main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung.According to police and fire officials, Lee's former aide, surnamed Jeon, was found dead at his home in Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.Police believe Jeon died by suicide based on circumstantial evidence.Jeon served as Lee's policy secretary during his term as Seongnam mayor before becoming his first chief of staff after Lee was elected governor of the province.Jeon had also served as a senior manager of Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corporation.Jeon was under investigation in relation to the rental of a house by the corporation that was right next to the home of then-Governor Lee as communal lodging for staffers three years ago, but was reportedly not charged because he had nothing to do with the case.Jeon's family reportedly told police that he was investigated by the prosecution last year in relation to a bribery case involving Lee surrounding Seongnam Football Club.