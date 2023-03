Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he will take President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan as a chance to bolster bilateral relations.Kishida made the remarks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo as he discussed Yoon’s visit to Japan next Thursday and Friday for summit talks and a dinner.Kishida reportedly said that Japan appreciated South Korea's announcement of its solution to the wartime labor row.Seoul announced earlier this week that the country would compensate the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor through an existing public foundation funded by domestic firms instead of direct payment from liable Japanese companies.Meanwhile, Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Japan is considering inviting Yoon as a guest to the Group of Seven summit set for May in Hiroshima.