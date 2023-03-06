Menu Content

US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches

Written: 2023-03-10 09:33:45Updated: 2023-03-10 10:20:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has condemned the latest missile provocation by North Korea, warning that the regime will face increased consequences unless it changes its behavior.

Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Thursday that the North's firing of short-range ballistic missiles(SRBMs) is a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to its neighbors and the international community.

Regarding Pyongyang's rejection of negotiations on denuclearization in a recent session of the Conference on Disarmament, Price said that the world has witnessed a record number of missile launches and other provocations.

He added that the U.S. and its partners around the world are seeking to unequivocally convey to North Korea that the cost to the regime will continue to increase until and unless there is a shift toward the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday that North Korea fired multiple SRBMs toward the Yellow Sea from the western port city of Nampo at 6:20 p.m.
