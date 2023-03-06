US Commander Calls N. Korea Rogue Actor, Threat to US & Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. military official said that North Korea continues to be a "rogue actor" that poses a threat to the United States and its allies.Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, made the remarks on Thursday in a hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.The commander said that North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile launches in 2022 and its new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), referred to as the “KN-28,” highlights the continuing expansion of the current security challenge.The KN-28 is the designation for the presumed solid-fuel ICBM that was displayed in the North's military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army last month.Cotton said that the U.S. is meeting today's challenges with integrated deterrence, for which its unmatched network of allies is a key component with relationships that are underpinned by the commitment to extended deterrence.The commander said that the U.S. is strengthening its integrated deterrence by enhancing every leg of the "nuclear triad,” the term coined for its ICBMs, submarine-based ballistic missiles and strategic nuclear bombers.