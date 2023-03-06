Japanese Media: Yoon, Kishida to Resume 'Shuttle Diplomacy'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media outlets are reporting that President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will agree to resume regular diplomatic visits between the two countries during their summit in Tokyo next week.According to Japanese outlet Nikkei on Friday, Yoon and Kishida will follow up on their meeting next Thursday with the first joint press conference by the leaders of the two nations in 12 years, likely alluding to an agreement on “shuttle diplomacy.”The reciprocal diplomatic visits that started in 2004 were put on hold after former President Lee Myung-bak's visit to Japan in December 2011 amid bilateral colonial-era disputes.The Asahi Shimbun said the two leaders will confirm the other’s measures regarding the long-disputed issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in the wake of Seoul's latest plan, while seeking ways to improve ties.The Yomiuri Shimbun said negotiations are under way for Seoul to declare the normalization of the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA. The leaders are expected to confirm the need to share intelligence amid North Korea's advancing security threats.In August 2019, the Moon Jae-in administration decided to terminate the intel-sharing pact in protest against Tokyo's export curbs, themselves apparent retaliation for the 2018 South Korean top court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.Three months later, however, Seoul conditionally put off the expiration of GSOMIA amid much speculated pressure from major ally Washington.