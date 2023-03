Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop superstars BTS have won "Best Asian Artist" and three other prizes at the 37th Japan Gold Disc Awards.According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Music on Friday, the seven-member group was named the "Best Asian Artist" for the fifth consecutive year, the first time ever a single artist or group has done so.The septet also won in the categories of "Best 3 Albums," "Music Video of the Year" and "Song of the Year by Download."BTS credited the unwavering love of their fan base, ARMY, for allowing them to win such honorable awards.Meanwhile, "Left and Right," the collaborative track by BTS member Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, was named the "Song of the Year by Streaming."