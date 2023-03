Photo : KBS News

North Korea remained near the bottom in this year’s edition of a freedom index by a human rights group.According to the "Freedom in the World 2023" report released on Thursday by U.S.-based international group Freedom House, North Korea scored three out of 100 points on the index for the second year in a row.The North earned zero out of 40 points in political rights, including the electoral process, political pluralism and participation, and the functioning of government.It scored three out of 60 points in civil liberties, including freedom of expression and belief, association and organizational rights, the rule of law and personal autonomy and individual rights.The North only scored better than Turkmenistan, South Sudan and Syria.South Korea, on the other hand, earned 83 points to be classified as a "free" country.