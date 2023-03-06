DP Chief Blames Prosecution for Apparent Suicide Death of Ex-Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung blamed the prosecution for causing the apparent suicide death of his longtime aide and first gubernatorial chief of staff.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Lee said the news of the former aide's death, identified by his surname Jeon, was difficult to believe, and that he cannot forgive the prosecution for its overzealous probes into corruption allegations against him.The DP chief urged the ruling side not to abuse such an unfair death as a political tool, before describing the prosecution's investigations under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration as a "hunt" that will never end until the target is caught.Speaking about the deceased, Lee said Jeon was the most upright, faithful, devoted and competent public official he had ever met, suggesting that he had likely decided to end his life due to the prosecution's manipulation of its investigation.According to the police, Jeon was found dead at his residence in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.The ex-aide had previously been grilled by prosecutors regarding third party bribery allegations against the DP chief, suspected of attracting corporate donations to Seongnam City's football club when he was city mayor and the de facto club owner in return for administrative favors.