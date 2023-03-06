KBS Poll: 75% Agree on Reprimands over Failed Vetting of NOI Head

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey finds that nearly 75 percent of respondents believe that those liable for insufficiencies in the vetting process of Chung Sun-sin should be reprimanded.Chung was appointed to head the National Office of Investigation at the end of last month but offered to step down only a day after assuming his post over his son’s record of school bullying. President Yoon Suk Yeol withdrew his appointment shortly after.The poll found that 74-point-eight percent of those surveyed agree that anyone responsible for the failed appointment should be admonished, while 21 percent disagreed.On who should be held liable, 27-point-four percent said the justice ministry, which was charged with the first round of vetting, while 26-point-seven percent picked the Korean National Police Agency, which recommended Chung for the post.The survey also found that 60 percent believe an independent counsel should be established to look into allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee was involved in the manipulation of the stock price of Deutsch Motors versus 34-point-five percent that said there is no such need.Conducted by Hankook Research on one-thousand respondents, the poll asked questions on political and social affairs as Thursday marked the first anniversary of Yoon assuming office.The survey has a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.